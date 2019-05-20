Sanwo-Olu may not have registered to vote — Salis

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Chief Owolabi Salis, the Lagos State governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy, AD, and his Labour Party counterpart, Professor Ifagbemi Awamaridi, want the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and security agencies to investigate the voter’s card of Governor-elect, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a statement, Salis and Awamaridi said Sanwo-Olu, who contested on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, was wrongly declared winner, calling on security agencies to take action to stop his swearing in.

Recall that both candidates and their parties have taken Sanwo-Olu and APC to the election tribunal.

According to them, “Surprisingly, Babajide Sanwo-Olu nominated APC, an organisation, as his Deputy Governor in his INEC form rather than nominating Babafemi Hazmat, an individual. We don’t know at what point this was corrected.

“Although Sanwo-Olu voter’s card number is said to be registered in Lagos, it shows invalid command on INEC voters status verification system.

“We are suspecting illegal invasion of INEC registration system, as he may not have registered to vote but this was smuggled into the INEC system.

“You have to be registered to vote and be voted for to contest for.

“Our view is that there is a failure of nomination. If Sanwo-Olu was not validly nominated, Section 181(2) of the Constitution says a new election shall be ordered by the INEC. Since there will be no Speaker on May 29, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode should hand over to the Chief Justice of the state pending a new election by INEC which will disqualify participation of Sanwo-Olu and APC.

“Meanwhile, we maintain that Alliance for Democracy lawfully won the election except for fraud and malpractices.”