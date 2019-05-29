Sanwo-Olu makes first appointment, names Ayinde Chief of Staff

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who will be sworn-in as the 10th governor of the state has appointed Mr. Tayo Ayinde as his Chief of Staff.

Ayinde, who was the Chief Security Detail to the former Governor Bola Tinubu, during his tenure and until his new appointment was the Director General Babajide Sanwo-Olu Campaign Group (BOSCO), and Independent Campaign Group, ICG in 2019 general elections.

The announcement, which was made in the early hours of Wednesday, was also confirmed by a senior member of BOSCO, saying that the governor will announce.the appointment during the inauguration at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos Island.

WHO IS TAYO AKINMADE AYINDE?

Tayo Akinmade Ayinde who hails from Ikorodu area of Lagos State was born on the 24th of August, 1964 at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

He is a christian by religion. He attended St Peters’ Anglican Primary School, Alausa, Ikeja where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate and his West African School Certificate from Ogudu Grammar School, Ojota, Lagos.

He was admitted into Federal Polytechnic, Anambra where he was awarded Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Banking and Finance and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accountancy. He worked briefly with TELL Magazine as Accounting Office in 1993.

In that same year, he joined the State Security Service (SSS) and retired meritoriously in 2009. While in SSS, he worked with former Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his Chief Security Detail. He fully joined politics in 2009. His has a masters degree (MBA) in Financial Management from Lagos State University.

Ayinde was in University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management to do a short course in Strategic Thinking Approach. He was also in University of Cambridge, Judge Business School to do a short course in Business Model Innovation. Tayo Ayinde also studied Strategic Financial Analysis for Business Evaluation from Harvard Business School, Boston, USA.

The Lagos born, Tayo Ayinde, is a committed supporter of universal human values and an advocate of support for the less privileged.

He has strong passion for security and development and believes in empowerment and in the opportunity of prosperity for all. He is involved in many charities and initiatives to help the poor and the sick.

He is also dedicated to helping young people for whom he strives to be a model. His main aim in life can be summarised as working hard to be considered by others as a life giving and a God sent to many, especially the less privileged.

Tayo Akinmade Ayinde is a humble gentleman. He had touched the lives of a lot of our party members which many of them can attest to.