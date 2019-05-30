Sanusi absent as Ganduje is sworn-in for 2nd term

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Despite protocol arrangement, the seat of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, was empty at the swearing-in ceremony of Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday.

This may be in connection with the recent feud between the Emir and Governor Ganduje who created four new emirates out of the existing Kano Emirate.

The event, which took place, yesterday, witnessed a crowd of supporters, amid very tight security.

However, the event was witnessed by the emirs of the four emirates created out of the existing emirate, including Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye.

The oath of allegiance and the oath of office were administered on Governor Ganduje and his deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nuraddeen Umar.

In his maiden address at the event, Ganduje promised to make education free and compulsory at the basic and post-basic levels, adding that it would also be free for disabled persons.

He also promised to fight the menace of drug abuse in the state by establishing an agency to fight it.

On the health sector, the governor promised to establish the largest cancer treatment centre in Nigeria to battle the high rate of cancer deaths, especially among women.

He promised to run a people-oriented and open government, irrespective of political alliances and creation of laws in the state to that effect.

Speaking about the creation of four additional emirates in the state, Governor Ganduje stated that it was part of the plan to expand development through the creation of more metropolitan cities in the state.

He thanked the people of the state for the confidence they reposed in him by electing him for a second term.