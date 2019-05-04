By Julius Oweh

The political plank on which Candidate Ifeanyi Okowa ran his campaign in 2015 was the Pan Deltan Agenda. The major consuming passion of the political concept was that all parts of the state would be treated as equal stake holders and that nobody despite his political persuasions would be treated as an outsider. Political observers are of the considered opinion that despite human weaknesses, the Okowa administration for the past four years had put ventilation to this idea in terms of political appointment and distribution of social amenities across the length and breadth of the state.

And this idea was further reinforced within the week when thirty-eight governorship candidates who participated in the 2019 governorship polls paid a solidarity visit to the governor at Government House, Asaba. The governor was in his elements as he received the politicians, promising to put more energy and drive into his Pan Deltan agenda, which is running an inclusive government. He said that his policy thrust and decisions in the next four years shall be based on the interest of the state and the people who gave him the electoral mandate.

Okowa explained what the second term agenda has for Deltans :‘I must thank you for coming out in this number to congratulate me after the elections.It is important that we appreciate you for taking the decision to adopt me in the interest of our people. Delta State belongs to all of us and it is a good thing that today, Deltans are more united and committed to building a stronger Delta state. Strength is partnership, with partnership, we are united and do a whole lot of things and I want to assure you that we will increase the frequency of our town hall and stakeholders meetings for our people to be more involved in the decision making process of governance and as candidates in the last governorship elections, I enjoin you to put your ideas in summary form as we will incorporate them into our actions because I cannot boast that I know it all despite my years of experience in governance‘.

The governor also tasked politicians and indeed all Deltans to be apostles of truth and shun rumours and false allegations. Okowa spoke on the imperative of truth in governance :‘Beyond the contest, we should know that we are in Delta State and should accept the decisions of our people; four years is not too much but I believe that we all have a role to play in the unity and development of the state. It is my wish that at the end of the next four years, Delta State will be more peaceful, more united and developed that every Deltan will be proud to say, “I am a Deltan“.

Speaking on that historic occasion, the leader of the thirty-eight governorship candidates and the governorship candidate of Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) Dr Clark Mejebi disclosed that they were moved to adopt Okowa in the 2019 governorship polls because of his vision for the state. He said as baseless the rumour that their adoption of Okowa was because of financial inducement.

Clark Mejebi explained the reasons behind Okowa‘s adoption: ‘As the 2019 election drew near, we the governorship candidates in the 2019 governorship elections, in collaboration with our state chairmen and state chairmen of other political parties who did not field candidates, came together to appraise Governor Okowa‘s achievements in the last four years and decided to adopt him as our consensus candidate in the election. To us, no sacrifice was too much for us to make in order to ensure that the best among us governs Delta State for another four years, hence the adoption. I wish to, on behalf of my fellow governorship candidates in the Delta State 2019 governorship election, congratulate you, Governor Okowa for your deserved victory in the 2019 election in which you were re-elected for a second term in office as your remarkable victory is a testimony of your achievements in your first term‘.

It could be recalled that a political pressure group, Ozoro Progressive Union, Lagos branch had earlier tasked the Okowa administration on running an inclusive government. The president of the union, Mr. Kennedy Ozofere advised the governor to keep his election promises and that the governor should embark on mass empowerment instead of empowering few individuals who are close to the corridor of power. Said Kennedy Ozofere: ‘ While congratulating our Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his reelection, we are also advising him not to embark on discriminating governance. He should run all inclusive government. Election has come and gone, the people of Delta State, especially, we the people of Isoko North and South, have willingly gave him our mandate to govern them for another four years, so he should carry everyone in the State along in his scheme of things. We are also tasking the Governor to embark on general empowerment of all Deltans and development of the State as a whole, and be closer to the people just as he did when seeking their votes for his reelection. Now that he has been reelected he should not distance himself from the electorate.‘

A lot of Deltans shall be watching the governor to walk the talk in fulfillment of his pan Deltan agenda and the promise of running an all-inclusive government. In that way, they would continue to regard him as a promise keeper.

However, the Chairman of Delta State Advisory Council, Professor Sam Oyovwbaire has defended the Pan Deltan agenda of the government, describing Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as a focused, intelligent governor who was running an all-inclusive administration.

Oyovwbaire stated this recently at his country home in Opuaja, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State. Oyovwbaire said that his conviction to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was born out of a genuine desire to build a virile and progressive Delta State, stressing that looking back in the past four years; Governor Okowa has never betrayed the confidence reposed on him.

He also said that on all fronts and every part of the state, the governor has raised the bar of development in the state, while commending all those Deltans for the genuine efforts that saw to the re-election of Governor Okowa.