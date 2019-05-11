Ronaldo turns into a superhero with special powers

CRISTIANO RONALDO has proved his superhuman qualities on the pitch – and now he’s doing it off it with his own comic book.

The Juventus star, 34, has revealed his new powers in a trailer showing him and his Striker Force 7 pals in action.

The first clip shows the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as an animated character, stepping out of the back of his limo before being mobbed by paparazzi and fans for autographs.

That’s when the trouble starts.

In a scene that replicates the film War of the Worlds, the enemy drops from the sky and Ronaldo is called into action.

He pushes a button on his watch which transforms the Portuguese attacker into a superhero with the number seven emblazoned on the front, of course.

With the help of his sidekick, the dad-of-four starts attacking them by kicking some sort of robotic-looking football in their direction.

Anyone interested in reading one of his comics will need to cough up a pricey £7.50 per edition or £15 for the rare collection.

Speaking about his latest project, he said: “In the same way football connects cultures and people around the world, I believe great animated characters and heroes can do the same.

“And that’s why I am excited to bring together these passions of football and superheroes through this project and share it with my fans.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will be hoping to become the villain in English fans’ eyes again if the Three Lions face Portugal at the Nations League in the summer.

His national team boss Fernando Santos confirmed the news all of Portugal was desperate to hear yesterday when he revealed his star man will play in the climax of the tournament in June.

