Robbers in Ibadan raid estate, kill ‘whistle blower’

By Newman Babson

Residents of Omifunfum Estate, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, yesterday, woke up to sporadic shooting by a gang of armed robbers who left with an unspecified amount of money and killed a ‘ whistle blower’ who was accused of disturbance.

An eye witness said the hoodlums, numbering about 10, were infuriated by the action of a businessman who was said to be shouting and blowing whistle that robbers had invaded the estate.

The hoodlums were reported to have concentrated on the residence of the 60-year-old ‘whistle blower’, identified as Chief Abayomi Robert, and shot him dead

The robbers also carted away telephone sets and electronics belonging to him and members of his family.

Security guards watching over the estate were reported to have fled immediately the robbers arrived the community.

The marauders dared any bold person in the commumity to come out and challenge them and lose his life, one of the residents told Sunday Vanguard..

The body of the slain bussinessman was said to have been taken to the nearest morgue.

The incident was allegedly reported at Ojoo-Igbooloyin Police Division which was said to be investigating the matter.

Oyo State Police Command spokesman, Superintendent Gbenga Fadeyi, said he had not received a report on the incident. He promised to call back.

He could not be reached when our man tried to call him back.

It was learnt that some night guards in the area have been invited by the police for questioning.