Rivers tribunal orders INEC to allow petitioners inspect documents

By Egufe Yafugborhi

The Election Petition Tribunal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to allow petitioners unfettered access to inspect documents used for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

The order was in response to two different but similar motions by governorship candidates of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, Victor Fingesi and Labour Party’s Isaac Wonwu, who are in different petitions, with Biokpomabo Awara of African Alliance Congress, seeking the nullification of the 2019 Rivers governorship won landslide by incumbent Governor Nyesom Wike.

The three-man tribunal headed by Justice Umar Dogon-Daji, in yesterday ruling also stressed that INEC should also grant access to party agents and consultants to the petitioners to inspect the election materials.

The tribunal, however, denied ADP Fingesi’s application to engage forensic experts in the inspection, an audit of the targeted election documents and materials.

Delapo Tella-Attoni, counsel to Fingesi, who had pre-empted yesterday’s ruling, expressed satisfaction on yet another of the petitioner’s wish being granted by the tribunal.

The Tribunal had, the day before, granted leave to three candidates to serve Governor Wike by substituted service, their respective petitions seeking nullification of the 2019 Rivers governorship election.