Rivers IGR: We can double our revenue as we move into informal sector -RIRS boss

…Decline comment on lingering sealing of NDDC for N50B tax liability

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – RIVERS state government has said it hopes to double its current average of over N10 billion monthly Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, as it stretches its tax net into the informal sector.

Thankgod Norteh, Chairman, Rivers Internal Revenue Service, RIRS, while giving the projection yesterday in Port Harcourt, said the bulk of taxpayers were in the informal sector, but not a lot of persons in that sector understand that reality and are willing to comply.

Norteh, in his context of the RIRS delving into the informal sector in Rivers harped on targeting traders and artisans who occupy various public spaces, plying their trades in different daily businesses.

He said, “Not a lot of persons understand taxes and appreciate the need to get involved. People think it is for certain category of people. In the months ahead, we are going to face the informal sector, of people without real organised businesses.

“So, we anticipate, people are going to shout about multiple taxation, but we have put multiple tax behind us in Rivers. People will not be harassed unless they refuse to do the right. Tax should not be seen as same thing as levies or dues paid by only those involved in such levied activities.

“We are saying If you put anything in public space, you will have to pat something for it. Every part of the city (Port Harcourt) has parks all over. We are going to collaborate with Transport, Environment Ministry and all that, so people should pay or contribute to the space they are using.”

The RIRS boss further explained that Rivers government will meet with different trade groups and stakeholders to understand the new revenue interest better and to clear doubts about duplication of taxes among tiers of government.

On the lingering shut down of the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, over alleged N50billion tax liability, Norteh said he would rather not talk about it as the matter has become subjudice.

He revealed that through the pragmatic approach of the new RIRS board for a human faced tax administration, annual returns filling to the revenue body have spiraled from less than 5000 companies in the past to “hundreds of thousands of companies today”