RIVERS: Eze, Abe bicker over how to save APC

AFTER its no-show outing in the 2019 general elections in Rivers State occasioned by internal crisis, leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, have returned to the drawing board in readiness for future polls even though a host of them are still point the accusing finger at one another.

There is also, the other leg of accepting Governor Nyesom Wike’s olive branch in the overall interest of the state.

Wike, while collecting his certificate of return, in a state-wide broadcast said: “I therefore appeal to the APC and the Minister of Transportation (Rotimi Amaechi) to join hands with us to move our dear state forward. We cannot as leaders continue to remain divided and expect Government to deliver on its responsibilities to our people.

“Let us from henceforth seek the common ground instead of allowing our differences to be exploited to retard our march to progress. I appeal to our people to eschew all acts of acrimony, criminality, unrest, and violence throughout the state.”

In like manner, Amaechi, who is the leader of the APC in the state echoed similar views in his Easter message when he called on those who lost during the recent elections not to give up hope.

“I appeal to all who truly love our dear Rivers State to join hands in building the state, irrespective of their party affiliations. No amount of provocation or even threats should challenge the Rivers spirit of oneness, unity and harmony in you.”

In response to the calls, some APC leaders have declared their readiness to bury the hatchet and join forces to develop the state.

Eze’s complaints

However, amid the reconciliation moves, a chieftain of the APC, Chief Chukwuemeka Eze, blamed Senator Magnus Abe for the APC’s woes in the state

Apart from trading assassination allegations against Abe, he claimed that the senator teamed up with Wike to work against Amaechi and the mainstream APC from fielding candidates in the polls .

Abe was at the head of the dissenting group within the Rivers State chapter of the APC that stopped the mainstream from presenting candidates. It was a development that was heartily welcomed by Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“Senator Magnus Abe has been angry that I exposed how he teamed up with elements within and outside Rivers State to ensure that APC in Rivers state did not field a candidate in the just concluded general elections and how he has ceaselessly castigated and impugned the personality of Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate past governor of Rivers State and the incumbent Minster of Transportation,’’ he said.

Claiming that Abe has a grouse with him on account of his close affinity with Amaechi and President Muhammadu Buhari, and threatened him via a phone call through one Augustine, he said: “I have been severally threatened by the Senator and his boys over my defence of the Minister and my exposing their plots against him by teaming up with PDP elements within and outside Rivers State to promote the candidates of PDP in the last elections including even the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar all because of a desperate hope of making Atiku’s ministerial cabinet.

“Senator Abe and his group got more incensed by the recent press statement by me, exposing how he is assisting Governor Wike of Rivers state to recruit other Nigerians to malign and destroy the person of the Minster of Transportation, so that he will not be renominated by President Buhari into his second term tenure.’’

Eze further expressed surprise over the threat against his life and that of his family saying, “I don’t know what I did to warrant this type of threat, apart from exposing the plots by Abe on Amaechi, I am standing against his dirty politics of destroying APC in Rivers State.’’

Respect for internal democracy ‘ll end squabbles in APC – Abe

Responding, Senator Abe, who represents Rivers South-East, restated his commitment to the APC and stated that respect for internal democracy will address the problems in the party.

Abe, in a statement by his Spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, also declared that he will continue to champion the cause for the enthronement of internal democracy within the ranks of the ruling APC.

The senator maintained that his resolve is anchored on the fact that they left the PDP because of impunity and high-handedness and would not allow the same character to permeate the APC.

He said: “You know this was the same struggle that took us out of the PDP, it was the same struggle for internal democracy, for the respect of human rights. Respect for the citizens, respect for constitution, respect for due process rather than impunity.’’

On Chukwuemeka Eze’s assassination allegation against him, the senator said Eze is only playing a game which he is not prepared to dignify with a response.

Abe said: “Why should I be angry about this and go into any kind of argument with Eze? I know the game he is playing and he is not a threat to me, and by politics, the last thing I want is for anybody to associate me with what I will consider to be stupidity; because, first of all, Augustine, his name is known, his identity is known, if he calls you and have a discussion with you and you have your own perception of what you think he said and you feel threatened by it, you take it to the police.

“They had a discussion and nobody threatened him but if he feels that, they are both adults. How does that involve Senator Abe? So what Eze is trying to do is to de-market me.”