Rivers APC group joins ‘Oshiomhole must go’ crusade

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – RIVERS Unity House, RUH, an All Progressives Congress, APC, interest group in the state has joined growing calls for removal of Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the APC.

RUH Convener, Kingsley Wali, who in Port Harcourt, expressed the body’s dissatisfaction with Oshiomhole’s conduct, alleged that the former Edo state governor was responsible for 96% of the challenges APC faced over the 2019 general elections.

Wali said: “It is natural, in politics, that whenever there are losses, people have to be held accountable. Just like if the party enjoys decent measure of victory, it will obviously point out those who made it possible and then compensate them.

“I have been consistent with the position that Oshiomole is 96 percent responsible for the problems APC had. It boils down to nothing but somebody feeling that he knows everything and no other person is smarter than him.

“I think the reasonable thing to do is for APC as a party to ask Oshiomole to vacate the seat. If we insist on understanding or characterizing the Next Level slogan of APC, the kind of attitude Oshiomhole exhibited cannot be in tandem with the President’s vision on Nigeria.”

“Of what is a party Chairman who doesn’t take any form of criticism; once even if it is one councillor in Karadamuda or Akassa, that says something about him, he replies in the same measure.”

“I worry because where we are heading for might not be too nice. Like Alhaji Shuaibu said, all it take for the PDP to control the National Assembly is two seats or six or seven stubborn APC senators.

“It is a done deal And the same man is there threatening hell fire and brimstone about how APC will not do any business with PDP. In 2019, you still see the other party as party of enemies? Who does that?”

He noted that it would be delusional of the APC to claim victory in the last elections, going by the loss suffered in areas under its control before now.

“Let’s not demean ourselves that we won the Presidency. What about the governorship seats? Did we gain more senatorial seat now that we did in 2015? No. So if you look at it properly, APC lost in this last election.

“We are just lucky that the profile of the President got us to where we are today that we control the Presidency”, Wali highlighted. #