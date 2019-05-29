Revive Africa honors Sinebe for educational development

…Invests Him Life Patron

Revive Africa Initiative, RAI, Monday, honoured the immediate past Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education, Engr. Jude Sinebe, with a grand reception and investiture as its life patron.

He was also presented an award of excellence and credence for his invaluable contributions to the development of education in the country.

The event, which held in Asaba, the state capital, had in attendance, members of RAI, tertiary institution students’ from across the country and well-wishers.

Speaking at the grand reception in honour of Sinebe, the Director-General of RAI, Ambassador Comrade Ugagaoghene Ogheneyole, said the group decided to celebrate Engr Sinebe for his efforts in ensuring a consistent bursary scheme and growing tertiary education in the state.

He recalled that: “ Before we came in then, as the Vice-President of National Association of Delta State Students, NADESSTU, we realized that the payment of Delta State students bursary was not stable but by the time my executive reached out to him, he made sure that the payment became constituent.

“ I make bold to say that for the past three years, the payment of bursary is now consistent and we remain grateful to him for giving us a listening ear and making the welfare of Delta State students a priority.

“ Again, the Faculty of Engineering and Law that were not accredited by the National Universities Commission, NUC, gained full accreditation through his advocacy with the state government as it was able to provide the requisite facilities that earned the institution full accreditation after many years of denial.

“ It is in view of these achievements and many more too numerous recount that we decided to celebrate him today. We did it now that he is no longer in power. If we had celebrated him earlier (during his tenure as commissioner), this gesture would have been misinterpreted and perceived as sycophancy.

“ We commend you today for your selfless service to Deltans; for the many times you helped in paying the school fees of students at the verge of losing their studentship and wish you the best in your future endeavours.”

Responding, Engr. Jude Sinebe, who was visibly elated, expressed shock that he would be honoured with a grand reception.

Sinebe, who was represented by Mr. Ndudi Francis, said: “ It would have been misinterpreted if this grand reception/ investiture was done while I was still in office but it was done after I have left office and I am honoured and full of appreciation.”

He commended the group for their initiative in educating the African child, adding that in doing so RAI has succeeded in securing the future of African children.

While urging the group who he noted has returned over 200 students back to school, Engr. assured them of his unalloyed support as a life patron.

