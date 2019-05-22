REPS Speakership: I won’t step down for anybody – Dyegh

ONE of the major contenders for the office of the speaker of the Ninth House of Representatives, Hon John Dyegh has vowed that he would not step down for anybody even if offered $1billion dollars.

In a chat with Vanguard, on Tuesday, Dyegh said “there are pressures on me to run as deputy speaker but what will I tell the people of the North Central if I succumb to the pressures? So I have decided to go through the whole exercise on the floor of the House come June 10 to let my people Know that I fought a good fight rather than stepping down.’’

On the North East movement for the actualisation of their speakership ambition, Dyegh said: “We have said it times without number that you can’t continue to overload a particular region, as we speak now, the deputy speaker and the majority leader are from the South West.

“This is what I call overloading because in 2015 we conceded to South-West and again in 2019 you are asking me to sacrifice senate presidency and you moved it to the North-East so why not move the position of speaker presently domiciled in North-East to North Central?

“We can’t have number two and number four in the South-West that is injustice taken to a limitless level. Honestly, I don’t see myself stepping down for any reason because we have all it takes to produce a NorthCentral lawmaker as speaker in the Ninth House.

“ I will only do otherwise if people of the North Central ask me to as I am determined to fight this injustice to the end. Even the Chairman of our party can’t ask me not to contest because he can’t convince me on why he wants me to step down.’’