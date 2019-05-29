Breaking News
Reps pass N243 bn 2019 FCT budget

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—House of Representatives yesterday passed N243, 374,511,077.00 billion as 2019 budget for the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

This followed the passage of a bill titled “A bill for an Act to Authorize the Issue from the Federal Capital Territory Administration Statutory Revenue Fund of the Federal Capital Territory Administration Account” at the Committee of Supply.

Of the amount, N55, 043,425,247.00 was for Personnel Cost while N57, 610,188,661.00 was for Overhead Cost.

The balance of N130, 720,897,169.00 was billed for Capital Projects for the service of the Federal Capital Territory.

The budget is for the financial year ending on 31 December, 2019


