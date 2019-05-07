By Dapo Akinrefon

THE member-elect for Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency, Cross River State in the House of Representatives, Dr Alex Egbona has expressed worry over the lingering communal crisis between the Adadama people of Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State and their neighbours of Amegwu, Ikwo Local Government of Ebonyi State.

He has also called on the Adadama people to remain calm and avoid reprisals, saying he had begun moves to see to a permanent end to the crisis.

Already, some of the natives are said to have relocated from Adadama to either Calabar or some neighbouring communities, following constant attacks on them by their Ebonyi neighbours.

Speaking on the peace parley held recently, Egbona said: “I have met twice with my colleagues from Ebonyi State. I feel sad each time I hear that crisis had erupted in the area. What we are doing now is to identity the root cause of the crisis and then we will move from there to solving the problem.

“The last time I met with Nweru in his office in Abuja, we tried to trace the historical background of the crisis and discussed the latest clash which I understand had already claimed the lives of some persons.

“Immediately we are inaugurated, we will take this effort to the next level. We will engage all the stakeholders. What we want to achieve is permanent peace and I am so sure that it can be achieved.

“I regret that our people are being killed and property destroyed. Some have had to flee their homes. This cannot be allowed to continue. That is why I am calling on the federal and state governments to treat victims of this communal crisis from my constituency as IDPs.”