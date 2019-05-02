Remove sunken vessels within 14 days, NIWA orders owners

Threatens to arrest persons, organisations engaging in cutting of wrecks

As part of efforts to enhance safety and security within inland waterways in Delta and Edo states, The National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA has given a 14-day ultimatum to owners of sunken vessels and abandoned equipment within right of way of the authority to remove the wrecks with effect from Thursday May 2 (yesterday).

According to a release by NIWA Area Manager, Engr. Tammy Fiberesima, owners of the wrecks or equipment are advised to visit the Warri Area Office of NIWA at Warri Dockyard within the stipulated period, with requisite requirements for identification and certainty of ownership, to facilitate removal as well as evacuation of the wrecks.

NIWA has also expressed concern over “the unauthorised, reckless salvaging and cutting within the waterways in Edo and Delta States,” which constitute serious danger to waterways users.

”In order to prevent loss of lives as a result of the illegal activities, the agency has vowed to commence arrest and prosecution of persons and organisations engaging in salvaging and cutting of scrapings of wrecks within the authority’s right of way in Delta and Edo states without permission,” the statement said.

The agency maintained that it is the only government agency vested with the powers to remove, receive and dispose wrecks within its declared right of way.