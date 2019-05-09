Release of Zainab Aliyu: Lagos lawmaker commends FG

…urges security agencies to buckle up at airports

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The member representing Epe Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Segun Olulade, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for securing the release of Zainab Aliyu, who was arrested by Saudi Arabia authorities for alleged possession of codeine.

Olulade in a statement issued in his office congratulated Zainab’s parents, just as he noted that the Federal Government should be applauded for the role it played in Zainab’s release.

The lawmaker wondered why some individuals will have confidence to plant drugs in luggage belonging to other people.

According to him, “If not for the swift intervention of the Federal Government and other well-meaning individuals, only God knows what the fate of Zainab would have been.

“This calls for serious concern, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has a lot to do at ensuring that those responsible for this dastardly act are seriously dealt with.

“Every other concerned security agency must rise up to the occasion and ensure that security at our airports is tightened. I see no reason why drugs should scale through our security here at our airports and get to another country.

“If the security agencies responsible for securing the airports are doing their jobs diligently, then people should not jet out of the country, only for them to get to their destinations and be caught.”

The lawmaker also commended the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa for taking up the matter and ensuring the release of the young lady.