Regus targets economic growth with virtual office

By Chiamaka Uba

An international organisation, Regus, which provides office space and facilities, has launched a new office in Lekki to provide the conducive environment for the growth of entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, Vice Chairman of Regus,Mr. Ayo Akinmale said the company is committed to providing alternatives to the challenges being encountered by business owners in the country.

He said:” Regus stands as the future of all virtual offices in Nigeria as panache to improving our economy by providing office suites, virtual offices and team rooms among others.

“We need more business partners and open space. We equally provide services for starters who need small space. We provide first-class treatment and are looking forward to creating more branches in calabar, Mainland, Surulere, and FESTAC.

“Regus has been in Nigeria for 13 years and is currently in 210 countries with 4000 locations all over the world. Regus is currently functioning in Abuja, Port-Harcourt, and Lagos. The future of virtual offices in Nigeria can be improved by the provision of comfortable office space for organisations and enterprises.’’

On his part, Sales Director, Mr. Karim Adelaja said: “You can just go to work with your laptop and have access to any of our branches closer to you at any of our locations and still work there in as much as you are a registered client with your access code.

“ Regus has a conducive working environment for young entrepreneurs to freely interact and carry out their various businesses. It also gives its workers adequate networking facilities to ensure the smooth running of the organisations.’’