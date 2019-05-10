Regina Daniels set for Children’s Day event

By Juliet Ebirim

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is set to celebrate children on the occasion of this year’s Children Day, May 27, 2019. The event tagged, ‘Regina Daniels’ Children Day Carnival’ will hold at Government Field, Agbor, Delta State.

The 19-year-old actress who has been trending on social media following reports of her recent marriage to a 59-year-old billionaire, Prince Ned Nwoko, announced this on her Instagram page. “The Regina Daniels children’s day carnival is here again and it promises to be a fun-filled event,” she wrote.

Regina came into limelight as a seven-year-old, featuring in a good number of Nollywood movies. Her mother, Rita Daniels, is also an actress. Currently, a Mass Communication student of the Igbinedion University, Okada, she became a social media sensation recently when she started flaunting luxury on her Instagram page. From flying private jets to different parts of the world to flaunting luxury cars.

