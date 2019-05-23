Recruitment: NNPC schedules CBT for shortlisted candidates, June 1

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Thursday, said its ongoing recruitment exercise has entered the third phase following the conclusion of the shortlist of the candidates.

The NNPC, in a statement in Abuja, stated that shortlisted candidates had been scheduled to sit for Computer Based Testing (CBT) on Saturday, June 1, 2019 across the country.

Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, of the NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said, “Notification of progression to the next stage has been sent to all shortlisted candidates via text and e-mail, while other details such as test centre and time will be sent on or before the 27th of May, 2019.”

Ughamadu noted that validation of credentials of candidates would be a continuous process throughout the exercise, stressing that candidates discovered not to meet the advertised requirements or who had presented false documents at any stage would be withdrawn from the exercise.

He stated that the management of the NNPC commended staff of the corporation who had contributed to the success of the exercise so far, expressing optimism that others who will be called upon to provide support during the upcoming stages would equally discharge their assigned tasks with commitment, integrity and sense of responsibility.

The NNPC, had a few weeks back, stated that the CBT would be administered in about 50 centres across the country, adding that those who emerged successful in the test would subsequently be invited for oral interviews for final selection.

The corporation had recently placed advertisements to recruit some categories of new hands to buoy its operations nationwide. The categories on offer were Graduate Trainee; Senior officer and Supervisory Cadre; and Managerial Cadre.