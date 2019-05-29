Ramadan: Stanley Uzochukwu identifies, breaks fast with over 3,000 muslim faithful

Chairman of Stanel Group Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu on Tuesday hosted the Muslim community and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to a break of Ramadan fast.

Dr. Uzochukwu who strongly believes in ‘One Nigeria’ identified with the Muslim faithful in the Stanel owned Chicken Republic wing of the Stanel Group facility in Suleja, Niger State.

The community numbering above Three Thousand (3,000) Muslim faithful including popular Islamic clerics led by the Chief Imam of Suleja central Mosque and the representatives of NURTW in attendance were admonished by the Philanthropist to use the lessons/teachings of the Ramadan fast to remain peaceful, devoted and law-abiding Nigerians during and after the Ramadan.

