Ramadan : Pray against ‘political irresponsibility, corruption’, JNI urges Muslims

By Ben Agande

KADUNA—Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, has called on Nigerian Muslims to pray against ‘political irresponsibility’ and the high rate of corruption in the country The JNI is Nigeria Muslims umbrella body, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

In a message to mark the last ten days of Ramadan which is considered by Muslims as the holiest, the organisation also urged Muslims to embark on alms giving especially the less privileged in the Society.

The message was contained in a statement by the Secretary General of the JNI, Dr. Abubakar Khalid-Aliyu.

The statement also enjoined Muslims to pray for the country over the increasing spate of killings, kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry.

It said ‘the last 10 days of Ramadan is the peak of worship and there is the need for secret conversation with Allah for special invocation over the relief of Nigeria’s challenges’.

The period, according to the JNI, “is the search for the most blessed night (LaylatulQadr); the night of decree and honour had begun which is sought in the odd nights i.e. 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th of the Ramadan, in which they(Muslims) are expected to seek the face of Allah.

“Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, JNI, once again felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah, for the successful commencement of Ramadan Fast on 6th May, 2019.

“Undeniably, through the past days we have witnessed commitment, patience, servitude and dedication to Allah, the Most High in Ramadan.”

“We must collectively strive to earn Allah’s mercy in this blessed month and continuously implore Him through secret conversation to strengthen our faith in Him and relieve our nation of the difficult times.

we are passing through and the Muslim world in general. Nigerian Muslims are called upon to redouble their respective efforts in seeking Allah’s bounties and pray fervently for Nigeria.

“We should use the avenue in increased rendition of the Qur’an not only in understanding it better, but in living in accordance to its teachings.”

The JNI lamented that poverty level of Nigerians in the face of plenty and urged the Muslim community to pray for it to stop.

“Muslims are implored to intensify their generosities in giving alms to the poor, the needy, the orphans and the handicapped in the society, especially that many families are finding it extremely difficult to feed themselves appropriately.

“In the above vein, Muslims are reminded of the Zakatul-Fitr (Ordained Alms Giving at the end of Ramadan Fast), which is supposed to be given out to the needy in the last three days of Ramadan or in the early hours of ‘Eid-el-Fitr day, before the commencement of the ‘Eidprayer.

“We however, reiterate our call to the Muslim faithful to intensify prayers for the Ummah against all manners of catastrophes and scourges of banditry, kidnapping, armed conflicts, political irresponsibility and corruption,” it said