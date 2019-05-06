Ramadan : PDP calls for spiritual introspection, national rebirth

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday urged Nigerians to use the Holy Month of Ramadan to fast and earnestly supplicate for national unity, peace and stability of our nation.

The party also charged Nigerians to use the period to rededicate themselves to a life of total submission and faith in the Almighty Allah as well as rekindle the virtues of love, selflessness, forgiveness and brotherliness in all our affairs as a people.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said “The Holy Month offers a time of soberness for personal and collective spiritual introspection for peaceful coexistence, which we intensely need to rescue our nation from her present security, social and economic challenges.

“We must use the Holy Month to build on the values that bind us together as a people and shed off all divisive inclinations that destroy the fabric of our nation. We must revive our bond of unity by forgiving one another, sharing in love and reaching out to all those that are hurting, particularly as victims of insurgency, banditry and other acts of violence.

“The PDP also called on those behind the killings, kidnappings and bloodletting in various parts of our country to have a rethink and know that their actions cannot be justified under any guise.

“The party however, expressed optimism that with prayers and commitment to the national course, our nation will rebound on the path of peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity.”