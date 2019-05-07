By Luminous Jannamike

Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has distributed foodstuffs worth millions of Naira to the needy to mark the beginning of this year’s Ramadan season.

The food items, which include bags of sugar, rice, wheat, and sorghum were distributed on his behalf by his blood brother and disciple, Sheikh Badamasi Ya’qoub.

A press release by the Chairman, Free El-Zakzaky campaign committee, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abubakar, said the detained cleric instructed the distribution of the items last week when a section of his family members was allowed a rare visit along with the foreign medical experts that came in to assess his health situation.

The statement noted that, “It has been Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky’s practice to share food items to the poor and the needy and that has continued even after the Buhari-led government killed over a thousand of his supporters including his sons and hurled him and the wife in illegal detention having grievously wounded them and refused to comply with the judgement of the Federal High Court that declared their detention as a breach of their fundamental rights.”

It added that the cleric sends his best wishes to Muslims all over the world in Ramadan and assures them of his prayers throughout the Islamic fasting season.

