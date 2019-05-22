Ramadan: Dangote Foundation donates N200m food items to Borno Idps, others

By Ndahi Maram

Maiduguri—Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Durkwa, yesterday, commended the Chairman of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mrs. Zoiera Youssoufou, Managing Director of Aliko Dangote Foundation for donating food items worth N200 million for distribution to thousands of people, especially Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, during this year’s Ramadan.

The deputy governor made the commendation during the official flag-off of distribution of the items in Konduga and Bama Local Government Areas of the state.

Durkwa who represented Governor Kashim Shettima during the exercise said: “The government and people of the state are very grateful for witnessing another flag-off ceremony of Dangote Foundation 2019 Ramadan Kareem distribution to the IDPs and host communities in Borno State.

“Dangote Foundation is a strategic partner in various aspects of our livelihood, particularly our IDPs welfare since the insurgency. This track record in areas of distribution is ensuring and providing the most needed support for the IDPs and returnees in the state is commendable.

“ Today’s occasion and distribution of food items by Dangote Foundation is an annual event which has significantly reduced acute food shortage in Borno state and we are so grateful to the Foundation in this regard.

I, therefore, urge all beneficiaries to make good use of this opportunity and pray fervently for the return of total peace in the state and Nigeria in general.’’