Ramadan : Buhari breaks fast with ministers, heads of security agencies, others

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday hosted Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, cabinet ministers, heads of security agencies and service chiefs to a fast-breaking meal at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the Service Chiefs and Ministers during the Breaking of Ramadan Fast with Service Chiefs and Ministers at the State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 22 2018.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those, who joined the President for the fast-breaking meal known as Iftar, included some heads of federal government agencies and institutions.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Muhammed, and the Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Abdullahi Mukhtar, were among the dignitaries at the event.

Emefiele had earlier met behind closed doors with the President at the presidential villa.

During Ramadan and at the presidential villa, Buhari usually hosts political, traditional, and religious leaders as well as other prominent and less privileged individuals to a fast-breaking meal. (NAN)


