Radio Fulani is recipe for disaster –Bishop Ezeokafor

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- THE Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, has kicked against the alleged moves by the federal government to grant radio license to Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, describing it as a recipe for disaster and a time bomb waiting to explode.

Speaking in Awka to mark the commencement of the second tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, Bishop Ezeokafor said if it was true that the federal government was planning to spend N100 million to establish such a radio station, it amounted to empowerment of the Fulani herdsmen to continue to unleash more attacks on hapless Nigerians.

He said: “If it is true that government had acquired license for the Fulani to operate a radio station which would be broadcasting in Fulfulde, it could be disastrous because they will communicate to themselves in a language only they understand. In other words, no other group of people will know what is going on.

“And you begin to ask yourself the reason for this priority to Fulani and herdsmen. There was a time we were told to give them lands to keep their cattle and goods. You know definitely that cattle are private business.

“You don’t allow your goats or anything to destroy other people’s business. But when it comes to the issue of cattle, there is always sympathy and efforts to give them the best or special offer, which is not helping us. If that is true, it is very dangerous.

“Again, we heard that the federal government has revoked the license and banished use of firearms and shotguns. What it means is that responsible people will be completely disarmed. And criminals and rascals will be in control of these equipment and sophisticated weapons.

“I think there is a law of self-defence in this country. You know what can happen when responsible people are denied their rights to self-defence. You know that is why one man will come to the market and succeed in conquering everyone with the help of his gun.

“I am feeling uncomfortable with this and I think that as a Nigerian, government should think twice and reconsider the decision, otherwise they will provide security to all of us. I need security too even though I know that the highest security is from God.

“We need a society where men are disciplined and well treated with the fear of God. You know criminals thrive around us because of lack of discipline.

“Government should know that this country is a secular state. We have two major religions namely, Christianity and Islam. And God in his own arrangement made it that the northern part of the country is dominated by the Islam, while South is populated by Christians. I think each tribe must respect the other. The government should recognize the rights of all Nigerians. It should not be comfortable with one ethnic or religious group alone.”

The cleric urged President Buhari to be magnanimous in victory during his second tenure by treating all parts of the country as one, adding that there was need for him to give proper attention to the Niger Delta that produces most of the nation’s wealth, as well as the South Eastern Nigeria that is highly marginalized.

He wondered why members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) should be treated as terrorists and regarded as a threat to the unity of Nigeria, while the armed herdsmen still go about without fear.

“Inasmuch I do not subscribe to the method adopted by IPOB and MASSOB, the fact remains that there is no smoke without fire. Some people are complaining. It is wise for the administration to understudy the problem and proffer a solution, rather than crushing them. “Dialogue is the only solution to better a situation that can lead to crisis,” Ezeokafor said.

