Quick startup guide to launching a website

Gone are the days when creating a website was a luxury for small businesses. If you are a start-up, it is extremely likely that you have no online presence whatsoever. Therefore, it is important to act fast unless you want to fall behind the competition.

Before getting started, please remember that your website is nothing less than the online storefront for your business. It is not only critical to your online presence, but also an important part of your marketing plan, content strategy, and much more. Please remember that the design of your website should be simple, focus on conveying quality information to attract the attention of prospects and bring traffic.

Here are the simple steps involved in getting your new website up and running.

Select a Domain Name: This step is similar to naming a newborn baby. If possible, choose a domain name that serves as your identity and helps people find it easily. In some instances, you may find that your preferred domain name has already been taken. In this scenario, the best way around it is to add another word such as the city name to the domain.

Please take the following factors into consideration while selecting your domain name.

Instead of a generic one, select a domain that is the best possible reflection of your business.

In general, shorter domain names are more effective simply because they are easier to remember.

Be extremely careful while using extra articles or hyphens.

Choose a Hosting Service: After securing the domain name, it is time to find a host that will connect your website to the internet. There are three options for you to choose from.

Shared Hosting: This is the most affordable option that is typically confined to just a single domain. These plans also have some restrictions in terms of data storage, bandwidth, and other features. However, to start off your first website, this is a good option.

Dedicated Servers: After experiencing some initial growth with the shared plan, it may become necessary for you to upgrade. These plans are more expensive but provide dedicated servers for each website.

Reseller Accounts: This is the best option for individuals looking to run numerous smaller websites. In these plans, multiple individual plans are offered under just one account.

Site Layout: This is the time when the website is created. In this stage, you will be using a CMS or content management system to update the content on the website by adding new pages, images, graphics, etc.

Here are some important factors to consider in this stage:

The pages required on a website depend primarily on the nature of the business and specific industry.

Make sure your contact information is readily available.

Consider how a prospective visitor may progress through the website.

After deciding on the pages, create the sitemap.

Quality Content: Top class content is considered to be the cornerstone of a successful website. With high-quality content, it would be much easier for you to create a positive impression on your visitors. This, in turn, will enhance your website’s online presence. If you have no idea about content strategy or marketing, it is a good idea to seek professional assistance.

Start a Blog: This is one of the integral components of a good website. Your journey to the top of the search engine becomes much easier by publishing quality and original content related to your niche. If writing isn’t your cup of tea, consider hiring an experienced writer or writing service.

Display your Testimonials: Once you have some satisfied customers, do not hesitate to let the world know about that. Testimonials displayed on the website create trust amongst the prospective customers about your products and service.

Creating your first ever business website can be quite an uphill task. Without trying to be too fancy, focus on content which will take care of everything else. Hope this brief guide will help you and all the best for your new website.