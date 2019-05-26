Queen Moremi flags off Books & Music Festival on Children’s Day

By Chinasa Afigbo

Miss Toluhi Oreoluwa Adedamola, the reigning Queen Moremi Ajasoro is scheduled to flag off her books & Music Festival initiative with students of Queen’s Model Schools, Enugu, on Children’s Day, tomorrow May 27, 2019.

The initiative which will involve special book reading with school children of Queen’s Model School, 50 One Day Road, Awkunanaw, Enugu, has as slogan, “Reading Maketh a Woman.” From Enugu, in Eastern Nigeria, the queen’s book reading project will move to the northern part of the country.

The reading project is a result of collaboration between Save Our Children’s Tomorrow Foundation and Queen Moremi Ajasoro Initiative.

Miss Toluhi Oreoluwa Adedamola, former make-up artist, model and a 300-level English language student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), defeated other 21 finalists, at the grand finale of the contest, held last year in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, to emerge winner of the 2018 edition of the Queen Moremi Ajasoro (QMA) beauty pageant.

The book Toluhi, Queen Moremi Ajasoro will be reading is titled “The Legendary Moremi Ajasoro”.

According to Toluhi Oreoluwa Adedamola, “I am going there to read the book with the children so that they can know how powerful Queen Moremi is in the Yoruba culture. We will move from school to school in the states. For now we have Enugu. From there we are moving to Kwara, Osun, Abeokuta, and then Lagos.”

She said the book is majorly on the history of Moremi which depicts leadership. “It will teach children how strong they can be and how vast an opportunity they have to do whatever they want to be. She said the book is mainly for secondary schools. The reading, she said, is going to be combined with music and other forms of interactions with the children.