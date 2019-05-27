PYF condemns planned inauguration of NYP by Dalung

The leadership of the Progressive Youth Forum (PYF), Monday, condemned the scheduled inauguration of the fourth session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament by the outgoing Minister of Youth and Sport Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, and cautioned members of the parliament against attending.

In a statement in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the Forum, Comrade Agih Benjamin, noted that the official inauguration of the parliament was scheduled to hold tomorrow, Tuesday 28th of May 2019 in Benin, Edo State, a departure from the set norm of it being held at the National Assembly.

He said, “The hurried manner in which the minister decides to inaugurate the parliament, a day to the end of this administration, despite the fact that this should have been done months ago calls for concern. Also, the venue of the inauguration goes against the ethics of the Assembly.

“This inauguration as presently convened is against the normal norms of inauguration of the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) which usually takes place at the National Assembly with the leadership of the legislative arm in attendance.

“We bluntly condemn the level of incompetence Solomon Dalung has been handling the administration of young people in this country and call on President Muhammadu Buhari to select a better hand to administer the Ministry in the new cabinet to be constituted soon.”

Benjamin also called on security agencies to stop the planned event scheduled to hold in Edo State while also advising all nominated members of the Youth Parliament not to allow the out-going Minister use them to set a bad precedence.

He said the illegal inauguration is not in the interest of the Nigerian Youths but for the personal interest of the minister to cover up his inefficiencies as Minister of Youth & Sport.

“We also wish to use this opportunity appeal to all nominated members of the fourth session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament to be good ambassadors of their different constituencies and not to alien with this abnormality.

“Dalung, the Permanent Secretary and all concerned senior officials of the Federal Ministry of Youth & Sport are advised not to go ahead with this illegal inauguration of the Fourth Session of Nigerian Youth Parliament as the process has been convoked thus not follow the normal norms of the inauguration of the Parliament,” Benjamin warned.

