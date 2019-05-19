Put Nigeria first in picking your next ministers, Ojikutu tells Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to put Nigeria’s interest first in choosing his cabinet members for the second term. Making the appeal in Lagos, a former deputy governor of the state, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, said the President can only succeed in his vision to take Nigeria to the ‘Next Level’ if he assembles a team made up of people who are not only competent of impeccable character and integrity.

“As President Muhammadu Buhari is set to commence his second term, my humble advice to him is that, while constituting his new cabinet, he should put Nigeria’s interest first. It should not be a job for the boys. He should pick a team that will help him succeed. He should look for highly skilled and qualified people. He should also resist those who may want to foist or impose mediocrity on him for their own personal and political interests”, she said.

While saying that Buhari should remember that it is him that Nigerians and posterity would hold accountable for the success or failure of his administration, Ojikutu added: “It is Buhari’s name that will be mentioned or recorded in history, and not that of those selfish and greedy politicians and individuals that may want to impose people on him. For these people, some of them see politics and political offices as avenues to get the so-called national cake, but governance is a serious business and, for any leader that wants to succeed, he must do things that will serve the interests of the nation and Nigerians in general. Buhari should not pander to the greedy yearnings of few selfish individuals.”

The former deputy governor commended the Federal Government for the fight against corruption and urged the President to step up the war.

Ojikutu pointed out that corruption is one of the factors militating against Nigeria’s growth and economic development.

She expressed support for the introduction of the death penalty for corruption in the nation’s penal code.

Her words, “If you jail anybody in Nigeria for corruption, the next administration will release that person; and this is what has been happening. But I believe that if some people found to be corrupt after thorough investigations are made to face the music through execution, this will serve as a deterrent. “We need to start making examples. There is nothing wrong with a death sentence for corrupt elements because, through their own acts of corruption, they are also killing people. It is high time we let Nigerians realize that corruption is evil and that it doesn’t pay.”