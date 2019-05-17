Pulis leaves Middlesbrough after failure to reach Premier League

Tony Pulis’s failure to guide Middlesbrough back to the Premier League has cost the experienced manager his job, with the club announcing on Friday they would not renew his contract.

The 61-year-old, who has managed 10 clubs in almost three decades in the dugout, took ‘Boro to the Championship play-offs in 2018.

The club was in contention for one of the automatic promotion spots for long periods of this campaign but a slump in form saw them finish seventh and miss out on the play-offs.

Pulis was hired in December 2017 and his existing deal was due to expire on June 30.

“Middlesbrough FC can confirm that the contract of manager Tony Pulis will not be extended,” said a statement from the Championship club.

READ ALSO:

“I’d like to thank Tony for his hard work and commitment over the past 18 months,” said chairman Steve Gibson. “He has been a joy to work with and a complete gentleman.

“Two years ago, we invested heavily in the squad in terms of transfer fees and salaries in an attempt to regain our Premier League status.

“This happened before Tony’s arrival (Garry Monk was his predecessor).”

Gibson praised Pulis for blooding so many youngsters.

“He has ensured that the club is stable and strong for the future. He leaves us in excellent condition,” said Gibson.

VANGUARD