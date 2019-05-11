Prudent Energy Handball Premier League begins

The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has concluded plans to commence the first phase of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League in Abuja on Monday. The event which will take place in the Indoor hall of the National Stadium, Abuja will end on May 25.

In preparation for the commencement of the first phase of the league, HFN President, Samuel Ocheho has assured that every logistics is in place to make it a memorable event.

“We have got everything in place for the commencement of the league as we have the backing of the sponsor, Prudent Energy.

“The local organising committee is ready for the arrival of the teams on Sunday. I believe that the league this season will be better and even more prestigious than previous years” Ocheho concluded.

The HFN President also commended Prudent Energy for identifying with the handball family in reviving the league and also revealed some new innovation from the sponsors which includes but not limited to insurance cover for all of participating teams and price monies.

“This year’s league would also retain the same features of last year. The price money is still N1 million for first place, 750,000 for second place and N500, 000 for third place team. This applies to both male and female category. Also, every team is entitled to a subsidy of N250, 000 in each of the phases. Players, coaches and referees would be kitted by the sponsor too,” Sam Ocheho added.

According to Ocheho, the league continues to break new ground as HFN in partnership with Prudent Energy held a workshop earlier in the year wherein a facilitator from the International Handball Federation (IHF) was brought in to educate the Coaches and Referees in the latest handball rules for the benefit of the league.

He also called on other corporate organizations to partner with HFN in other programmes of the federation.

The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League will see 12 male teams and 10 female teams, amongst them defending championship, Niger United and Plateau Peacocks vying for honour in the first phase of the league starting from Monday 13th May 2019 in Abuja.