Protection of oil infrastructure: Rep urges FG to consider capacity

By Tolulope Oke

WARRI—THE lawmaker Representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju has commended the Federal Government for prioritisng the security of critical oil facilities in oil producing communities.

He also urged the government to ensure that the capacity of those entrusted to protect such facilities are considered before giving of such jobs.

Renieju said this recently in Warri when a group, Benin River Forum paid him a courtesy visit. The group commended him for what they described as quality representation.

He said: “The Federal Government should be resolute and be more concerned about capacity to perform, when considering those to be give jobs for the protection of oil infrastructure.

“I want to commend the federal government for its present policies in the oil bearing communities of Delta State, such that pipeline sabotage and vandalism which happened regularly in the past has now been substantially addressed.”