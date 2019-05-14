Pro-Biafra coalitaion says May 30 anniversary’s sacrosanct

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—A coalition of pro-Biafran groups, yesterday, stressed that there was no going back on the proposed Biafra anniversary celebration of May 30.

The groups, which included the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB; Eastern Peoples Congress, EPC; Igbo Youth Cultural and Restoration Initiative, IYCRI; Bilie Human Rights Initiative, BHRI; Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria, MOBIN; Biafran National Liberation Council, BNLC; Biafran Revolutionary Organisation, BRO; Biafran Liberation Crusade, BLC; Joint Revolutionary Council of Biafra, JRCB; Biafra Revolutionary Force, BRF; Customary Government of Biafra, CGB; Biafran Central Council, BCC; Biafran United Liberation Council, BULCO, and Biafra Intervention Project, BIP, insisted on a more eloquent and interactive commemoration anniversary, where the members and people of Biafra will interface and reflect soberly on the real issues concerning Biafra emancipation.

In a statement by Uchenna Madu for MASSOB; Okechukwu Orji, EPC; Rita Anigbogu, MOBIN; Engr Innocent Amadi, BHRI; and Vincent, Customary Government of IPOB, the group further enjoined Biafrans “to get ready for the celebration of this great anniversary which we will hold to remind ourselves to continue the self determination movement for Biafra’s actualisation and restoration.”

According to the statement: “Coalition of pro-Biafra groups, which agreed to speak with one voice in one accord with unity of purposes, met and insisted on our earlier resolutions that the annual May 30 celebration of the Biafran people will hold this year in a unique formula.

“As every revolutionary struggle for emancipation have its own methodology, the coalition of pro-Biafra groups will continue to introduce new and positive dimensions that will eloquently and convincingly harp on the need of the hour.”