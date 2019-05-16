Pressure on Imo speaker, Ihim, to resign within 24 hours

I’ve not been communicated ― Ihim

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

An investigation by Vanguard on Thursday revealed that the embattled speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, has been given 24 hours to resign or face impeachment.

Vanguard learned yesterday in Owerri, that the latest came after the report that the Deputy Speaker, Ugonna Uzuigbo, has unofficially resigned his position.

But Vanguard called the embattled speaker, Ihim, to know if he was aware of the call said to have come from the new “Speaker” Chinedu Offor, he said nobody has communicated him.

ALSO READ:

While on the issue of the deputy speaker resignation, he added that no lawmaker has tendered any resignation letter to him as the speaker of the House.

Recalled on Wednesday, 21 lawmakers declared Offor, as their new “speaker” after they alleged that Ihim, singlehandedly recalled the 27 suspended local government chairmen.

Details coming…