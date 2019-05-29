Presidential order on Apapa gridlock: Enforcement suffers set back as trucks remain

*Trucks take over streets in Ajegunle, Mile-2, Old Ojo roads

*We’re arresting defaulters, says Task Force member

*We’re yet to commence action in Apapa/Oshodi axis—Opeifa

By Our Reporters

LAGOS – DESPITE the expiration of the presidential order for the relocation of trucks from roads in Apapa and its environs, the enforcement is suffering set back following the continued presence of the heavy duty vehicles on most of the routes.

Gridlock is still being experienced on most of the roads, indicating that there is practically little or no improvement since the task force commenced its duties.

As at yesterday, some of the major flashpoints like Mile-2, Mazamaza, Coconut, Kirikiri Bridge, Costain, and Iganmu Bridge leading to Ijora, were still occupied by trucks.

Trucks occupy every space



Some of the heavy-duty vehicles were found to have relocated to most streets in Ajegunle, and Old Ojo Road, thereby affecting human and vehicular movement.

Though Vanguard discovered that some minimal gains had been recorded in a few areas, it was difficult accessing the aforementioned routes.

It was observed that the traffic situation on the road becomes worst at night, as the trucks occupy every space on the roads.

Vice Chairman of the task force, Mr. Kayode Opeifa told Vanguard that enforcement actually commenced from the Apapa Wharf axis, adding that their activities would soon get to Apapa/Oshodi Expressway, Mile-2 end and its environs.

He said: “We were surprised to read that the roads were still blocked as trucks held sway on Oshodi Apapa Expressway.

“The fact is that we have not really started operation in that axis. Though, we are contemplating on moving to the axis any moment.

Cleared entire roads



“We (taskforce) have not said that we cleared the entire roads. We are still working on the other side of Apapa. We are still moving gradually to all the affected areas. All of these trucks can’t be moved at once but we are clearing them gradually. Very soon, we will get to Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

“We have two weeks to clear the area and restore full sanity. However, I can assure you that we will get there very soon. It will take some time to achieve the desired goal.

“Therefore, I am using this medium to appeal to residents and motorists to be patient with us.”

Traffic rules in Apapa

Another member of the task force, who pleaded anonymity denied that the order was not being enforced fully, adding that the committee had towed over 30 trucks that violated traffic rules in Apapa .

He said: “At the moment, we are at the Apapa end. So far, we have been able to clear trucks off the area to allow the free movement of vehicles in and out of the axis.

“When we are done with Apapa, we shall be moving towards Mile-2 and Apapa/Oshodi Expressway. Very soon, motorists plying that route will heave sigh of relief.’’

Instruction of the task force

However, the National Chairman, Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, Comrade Akanni Oladiti, told Vanguard that the tanker drivers were still on the roads on the instruction of the task force.

He said: ‘’The Task Force has directed them (task force) to wait as plans are underway to move them to a depot, belonging to Yinka Folawiyo.

“It is not that they do not want to leave. We are hoping that the task force will soon keep its promise of moving all of them to Yinka Folawiyo where they are supposed to lift products.”

‘’We are not paying bribes to have our way in Apapa. The new task force has not been demanding for bribes.”

But an official of one of the transport unions told Vanguard that the truck drivers were still being extorted by security agents, saying the situation added to the reasons for the slow implementation of the order.

Truck drivers contribute N150,000, N200,000 daily

He said: “We are just frustrated by the security operatives. They have continued to undermine the presidential directive because they see the situation as avenue for making money. They were using the situation to extort money before, but since the situation has worsened with the presidential directive.

“The practice now is for the truck drivers around Apapa to contribute between N150, 000 and N200, 000 daily to give the security operatives around Apapa. In other areas like Fatgbems, Berger Yard, and Kirikiri Junction, among other places, they have created artificial checkpoints where they use civilian to extort money from the truck drivers. You will see them seating idle while the civilians collect the money on their behalf.”

As at press time, Second Rainbow, Mile 2, Mazamaza, Kirikiri, Old Ojo Road and Coconut were blocked by the trucks.