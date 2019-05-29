Presidential Inauguration: Buhari, APC overburdened by guilt – PDP

…Labels occasion a parody

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to address Nigerians at the Presidential inauguration showed that he and the ruling Progressives Congress, APC, are overburdened by the guilt of the outcome of the February 23 election.

The party added that the lack of national address at the inauguration “shows President Buhari’s insensitivity and the level of derision with which his handlers and party, the APC hold Nigerians” as, “the Presidential mandate they parade did not emanate from the people.”

A statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan read: “The PDP holds that the failure by President Buhari and the APC to make any commitment at the ceremony reinforces the truism that a product of flawed electoral process cannot serve the people or meet their aspirations under a constitutional democracy.

“The poor attendance and passivity of the audience at the ceremony at a time that Nigerians were trooping, in their millions, to the inauguration of state governors elected on the platform of the PDP, manifestly show.

“It is indeed pathetic that at a ceremony such as Presidential inauguration, where truly elected leaders address their people, make commitments and unfold their governance direction, President Buhari did not showcase his plans or commitment to the development of critical sectors of our polity.

“It also speaks volumes that President Buhari had nothing to say to the victims of mindless killings and acts of violence in various parts of our country.

“Moreover, he had no directions toward stemming the economic distress under his administration, for which Nigerians are now resorting to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options.”

The party further noted that “in failing to address Nigerians, President Buhari turned the inauguration to a parody.”