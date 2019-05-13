Presidential Election Tribunal: PDP staff urges Bulkachuwa to quit panel

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Staff at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday called on the President of Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa who is also a member of Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to immediately recuse herself from the panel, saying she lacks the moral courage to dispense justice in the matter.

The staff who protested at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, carrying placards with inscriptions like “Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa: You cannot preside over your own case, your husband is a Senator-elect under APC”, “Justice is not for the most powerful, it must be seen to be right and done” and “On moral grounds, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa excuse yourself from Presidential Tribunal” passed a vote of no confidence on the tribunal as long as she remains a member.

Addressing journalists, Chairman of PDP Staff Welfare Association, Mr. Clement Nwankwo said the party’s candidates, Atiku Abubakar won the February 23 Presidential election but was “robbed of victory by the ruling party who were working closely with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.”

He added that it would be difficult for the party to reclaim the mandate if Bulkachuwa fails to recuse herself as a matter of morality.

Berating President Muhammadu Buhari for what they called the sorry state of affairs in the country, Nwankwo said Nigerians have never had life so bad like they do today.

“We are tired of the state of insecurity in the country; we are tired of the poor state of our economy; we are tired with this nepotic government; we are tired with the situation where majority of our citizens are living in lDP camps as if we are in a state of war. Nigerians are tired.

“We are also aware that the President of the Court of Appeal and Chairperson of the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Justice Zainab Ahmed Bulkachuwa is the wife of Ahmed Mohammad Bulkachuwa, a Senator elect on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, representing Bauchi North Senatorial District. This is completely unacceptable.

“We therefore fully support the call by the National Working Committee, NWC, of our party to demand that she recuse herself immediately from the panel”.

They also called charged the judiciary to continue to remain on the side of the people, in line with the axiom that the “Judiciary is the last hope of the common man”.