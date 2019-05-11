Premier League: We want to spoil Man City’s party, says Brighton’s Duffy

Emmanuel Okogba

Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Shane Duffy alongside his teammates are determined to spoil Manchester City’s party come Sunday when the winner of the English Premier League will be known.

Duffy, formerly an Everton player will not be considering doing his former side any favours when the Citizens come visiting.

Having escaped relegation, few are expecting Brighton to put in much of a fight against Man City who needs an outright win to retain the title, but the feeling in the Seagull’s dressing room in quite different.

Duffy speaking to the Guardian said “All the players are excited to spoil the party. I’ve had a few Everton fans texting me, telling me to let them through but I’m professional.

“I’m not at Everton any more. I’m at Brighton and this is my club now.

“We can’t really get sucked into what favours we do for some people and not for others. We’re footballers. We have a job to do.”

Brighton’s head coach, Chris Hughton shares a similar sentiment as he believes his players are capable of giving the champions a game.

“I don’t think too many people expect us to get a result,” said Hughton.

“But there is no doubt we are going into this game with a better feeling than two weeks ago when we were in a very difficult period and hadn’t secured Premier League status.

“That takes a bit of pressure off players. We showed that at Arsenal. We will definitely have to show that again to have any chance on Sunday and we’ll have to be committed.

“We can win any game if the elements are in our favour and we play well enough. But we’ll also be reliant on them not being at their best. If City plays at the level they can, there’s only one winner.

“We played well enough in the semi-final to give us that bit of confidence going into that game, something to grab hold of, and we’ll have to defend well. But we’re capable of doing that.”

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero gave City a 2-0 Premier League victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium in September.

