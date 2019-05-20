Preferred Destination to Live and Study for a Top UK Degree – Bristol Business School

Bristol Business School (BBS) is a division of University of the West of England – UWE Bristol, which is ranked 37th out of 121 UK institutions, in the 2019 Guardian League Tables.

UWE Bristol is a thriving, modern university, offering a wide range of highly respected courses and employment-enhancing opportunities. Based in one of the UK’s most vibrant cities, UWE Bristol is a well-established university, with over 27,000 students and 3,000 staff. International students make up 10% of the student population from 140 different countries around the world, making a diverse and interesting place to study.

With more than 600 courses available at undergraduate, postgraduate, professional and short course level, UWE Bristol offers a broad range of subjects across the arts, creative industries, health, science, business, and law, environment and technology disciplines. The University is well known for the quality of its teaching and for student experience with the National Student Survey (NSS) ranking UWE Bristol top 10 in the UK for student satisfaction.

Academic and research programmes in Bristol Business School are designed with future careers in mind, including offers of a range of careers services for international students. Students gain so much more than just a qualification at Bristol Business School, learning is matched by practical, real-world experience through simulations and live case studies, so that students are in the best possible position when they graduate.

Inside Bristol Business School (BBS) Complex

The business school’s academic team and key business disciplines are structured in two departments:

Department of Business and Management

Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance

Bristol Business School have 200 academic staff from a diverse number of countries with extensive practical business experience to add that ‘real’ world experience to teaching with a growing international student body.

ABOUT SOME OF OUR PROGRAMMES:

Bristol MBA prepares managers for the changing demands of the global market and the increasing challenges of contemporary business. You will gain practical insight into the key issues facing organisations today and investigate key methodologies relevant to the real world. We encourage you to think about business in a responsible way, creating sustainable value for business and society at large, and contributing to a healthy economy.

Bristol MBA helps students towards better prospects, salaries, and ultimately, further fulfilment in business. The Bristol MBA is rooted in the real world of business and has been carefully designed to give students a practical insight into the key issues facing organisations today in all parts of the world. This course can have a profound impact on your career, helping you exceed your potential, and prepare you for the challenges ahead. Our well-established international links help transform Bristol MBA students into effective business leaders with a global outlook.

MSc International Management: This full-time MSc in International Management will give you the expertise, knowledge and skills that are required to perform a managerial role in an international organisation. Whether this is a career change or career enhancement, the course will lift you above other candidates in the jobs market and equip them to go into a wide range of positions, not just nationally but on a global scale. The MSc International Management programme is offered as either a one-year intensive Master’s programme, or as a two-year Master’s programme which includes a work placement opportunity. The one-year programme also comes with an optional field trip. The destination is different each year and we use our established links overseas in Europe and the UK to visit key partners and global organisations. There will also be the opportunity to explore the city and attend short seminars or workshops.

MSc Accounting and Finance: With a strong practical focus, access to the industry-standard Bloomberg Professional system, and ACCA and CIMA exemptions, MSc in Accounting and Finance acts as a springboard into a wide range of finance and accounting-related careers. The course is accredited by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA). This means you will gain exemptions from several of their professional examinations, giving a useful head start in their professional studies.

MSc Finance: If you are seeking to move into a career in finance, MSc in Finance will give students the practical and academically-rigorous grounding required. Covering everything from financial market frameworks and concepts, through to strategic decision making and risk management, students will gain a realistic insight into current practice in the finance and investment world, and be expertly equipped with a toolbox of financial techniques.

At Bristol Business School, the aim is to create an environment that respects the diversity of students and enables them to derive maximum benefit and enjoyment from their involvement in the life of the University. Students can apply now for the next in-take to live and study in one of the UK’s leading new university business schools.

To apply, click HERE to express interest and receive a follow up from a student adviser on next steps.