Power : Unless, until generator importation is banned, there won’t be headway, group tells Buhari

Lagos – The All Electricity Consumers Protection Forum, an electricity advocacy group in Lagos State, on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the power sector.

The National Coordinator of the forum, Mr Adeola Samuel-Ilori, made the plea in an interview in Lagos after Buhari was sworn-in for the second term in office.

According to Samuel-Ilori, the only way forward for the socioeconomic development of the country is to get it right in the area of power supply.

“The only thing the President can and should do is to declare state of emergency in the power sector, review the current monopolistic privatisation carricature and ban importation of generator,” he said.

Samuel-Ilori noted that the outgone Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola’s efforts had failed to yield desired change.

He said that the President must find solution to the power problem.

“There is no new magic the incoming would-be minister will do beyond what Babatunde Fashola did that will bring about the change we desire,” he said.

According to him, the power ministry is populated with many self-centered people that won’t let any plan work and any minister be successful

“Unless and until generator importation is banned, there won’t be headway. Those behind importation of generator are partly in charge of DISCOS overtly and covertly.

“I can tell you without fear or favour, it will be the same story should the President not heed this advice on power sector. They are there and ready to continue,” he said.

Samuel-Ilori urged the President to dismantle the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) because it had been business as usual in the commission.

The right activist urged the President to be fast about appointing his ministers, to expedite his developmental strides.

“If truly Buhari does not want to be seen as being slow and prove doubters wrong, his cabinet must be out today or latest next week before June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

“Buhari has no choice but to perform, and we will help him perform by criticising him constructively and with ready-made solution attached,” he added.

He called for passionate and competent experts as ministers of finance, health, education and works. (NAN)