Poverty, insecurity result of decades of neglect— Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari said, yesterday, that the poverty and insecurity Nigeria is experiencing is as a result of decades of neglect and resource mismanagement.

According to him, Nigeria would have been prosperous and peaceful if her assets and resources were properly managed.

Buhari stated this when he received the board of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, led by the group Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Ikazoboh, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said government remained committed to the goals of securing the country, engendering inclusive economic growth and fighting corruption, adding that Nigeria was in a unique position as the most populous and resource-rich nation on the African continent.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president said resources would be harnessed and properly managed to engender a prosperous and peaceful country.

Noting that his government was not only determined to reverse the trend of squandermania and mismanagement, Buhari said: “We have made progress in some areas, such as agriculture.”

He, therefore, appealed to Ecobank Transnational Incorporated to “institute a special fund to develop agriculture, which will cement your legacy as a bank that helped to transform this region’s economic fortunes.”

Buhari commended Ecobank for being active in promoting financial inclusion, noting that it was key to the government’s diversification agenda.

On Apapa port, Lagos-Badagry-Seme road

On requests by the bank for decongestion of Apapa ports, and rebuilding of the transnational Lagos-Badagry-Seme road, he said: “We are aware and are working in all those areas, and by the grace of God, you will start seeing results during my second term in office.”

Ikazoboh disclosed that the Ecobank Group was in 36 countries in Africa, adding that the bank, founded 30 years ago by private sector entrepreneurs, has over 20 million customers, with over eight million of them in Nigeria.

He said Buhari’s recent re-election was a testimony of the hard work done, adding that reforms embarked by the administration, across all sectors, “will have deep, long term impact on Nigeria, West Africa and Africa.”

Why we visited Buhari—Ikazoboh

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Ikazoboh said: “We come to congratulate the president on his re-election and to wish him God’s guidance and spiritual protection to continue to lead this nation because we believe that he has the interest of the country at heart and if Nigeria succeeds, Africa has succeeded and being the leader of Nigeria, he is the leader of Africa.

Asked if the bank has any challenge it needed the president to intervene, he said: “Well, in our speech, we have told him some of the challenges faced by Nigeria and Africa.

“As I said earlier, if Nigeria is sorted out, Africa is sorted out, and some of these challenges are infrastructure, which they are working on assiduously. Also, we are talking about the Seme road because of West African trade route, which we think should be given some priority. And to thank him also for the steps he is taking to clear the Apapa port because that is where trade is coming into Nigeria.”

Support for SMEs

On what the bank was doing to support SMEs in the country, the Ecobank chief said: “We’ve improved the capital of Ecobank in Nigeria. In the last six months, we have brought in about $150 million to drive borrowings and support the small and medium enterprises.”

On 2019 budget

On the budget, he said there was still a political issue.

He said: “We are businessmen, we don’t talk about politics. However, when he talks about the budget, the president knows what he is talking about when he said that the budget has been tampered with.

“The executive knows what it wants to do, it knows the revenue it’s expecting and he’s being told to increase the expenditure, then there will be some difficulty in implementing the budget. I guessed that is what he was trying to talk about.”