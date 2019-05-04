POVERTY IN AFRICA:  Mamas In Need set for charity event in London

By Juliet Ebirim

Mama In Need has announced the first edition of its annual African Night Charity Fundraiser, scheduled to hold on Sunday, 5th of May, 2019, to help support mums and babies in villages in Africa.

The event which will take place at the Stanborough Park Church, Watford, United Kingdom, is targeted at vulnerable and disadvantaged women who live in the villages in Africa, neglected by the society.

Speaking with Vanguard, the founder of Mamas In Need, Nina Kalu said “According to research, thousands of women die each year during childbirth due to lack of equipment. Majority of these happen in the villages, because they are neglected by the government and society.”

The foundation provides health centres with basic equipment that they need, as well as sanitary items during childbirth for the mums and clothing for the babies. It organises empowerment programmes for women to cater for themselves and be self-sufficient. The foundation also creates awareness on domestic abuse and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).”.

Since charity, they say, begins at home, Nina intends to begin with and make a positive impact in the village where her parents are from. “I’m an African woman from a small village called Abiriba in Abia State. Whenever I visit I see that the women there lack the basic needs in life. We started receiving calls from health centres regarding the lack of equipment. Helping the poor has always been a passion for me and this charity is a vision from God. God has given me the vision to go out there and give back. I believe I’m blessed to bless others”.

Highlights of the event will include a fashion show, comedy, African dance, charity auctions… The night will have a beautiful display of African culture. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Mamas In Need.