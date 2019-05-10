Poverty: Expert renews call for family planning

Dr Towoju Olumunyi, a medical doctor at the National Hospital, Abuja, has recommended Family Planning (FP) to tackle the increasing rate of poverty in the country.

Olumunyi made this known in an interview with journalists on Friday in Abuja.

He noted that it would be a disservice to oneself at this critical moment when the country is faced with an economic downturn for couples to have children more than what they could cater for.

He called on the Federal Government to provide access to free FP services, adding that some have more than the needed children because they could not afford the cost of FP.

“You must get out of poverty by planning your family, the economic situation in the country today is telling us we should not have more than a certain number of children we can cater for,’’ said the expert.

He stated that in the past when our forefathers had many children it was because of the need to have people work on their farms, noting that the number of children they had then would determine the wealth and length of farming.

Olumunyi said there was no reason women should not have unfettered access to FP commodities, just as children had access to free immunisation.

“We need the government to provide free FP for women, this is important so as to enable them to have the number of children they can cater for and as well enjoy their sexual life without inhibition,” he said.

The medical doctor said that providing free FP services for Nigerian women would go a long way in salvaging the country’s future economic and social sectors.

Besides, he called on the government to provide quality healthcare services in order to save children from health-related challenges, stressing that it is time the government considered free FP for all women.