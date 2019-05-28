Polymaths partners Veritasi homes and property limited

Polymaths Real Estate now has a sales partnership with Vertasi Homes Limited, a real estate brand with an impeccable pedigree. Effective May 20, 2019, Polymaths began providing sales services for the Claridge II, Ibeju-Lekki.

Polymath Real Estate Limited is a company aimed at redirecting clients’ focus to real estate and corporate investments – as opposed to the saving culture prevalent in Nigeria. With the increase in corporate purchase and investment, especially in the real estate sector, individuals and corporate organisations can look forward to a more rewarding future. Starting in Lagos, the company aims to increase the rate of corporate investment by 60% in Nigeria. The team of young and enthusiastic individuals sets the standard in client management and service delivery.

Speaking on the partnership, Founder/CEO, Veritasi Homes and Properties, Adetola Nola expressed excitement.

“We are excited to be working with Polymaths and honoured to be a part of the upcoming brand. As we have managed a reputation in the real estate market, we are sure that Polymaths will embrace our legacy. We have stayed relevant and dynamic because of our absolute focus on quality and treating our customers right. While this focus has not changed, this partnership will help to ensure more successful years. Despite a difficult market, our business continues to expand and perform well. Our expertise and reputation, coupled with our network, helped us sell a record number of properties in previous years. As part of the strategic sales partnership, Veritas Homes Limited has assigned 40-plots of Claridge II to Polymaths Limited. Polymaths will now work closely with Veritasi’s sales team to expand Claridge II marketing reach and achieve best results.”

Head of Sales, Polymaths, Kabiru Ajisafe noted that the company is proud to be part of the partnership.

“We are proud to partner with Veritasi Homes Limited. Not only do they have a rich and storied history, but also a focus on acquiring legitimate properties that have helped to shape the Lagos real estate market. Veritasi Homes Limited has been a leader in the Nigerian real estate market. As a company dedicated to providing affordable housing solutions to low and middle-income earners in Nigeria, this partnership promotes Polymath’s vision to make real estate transactions easy. We know from our statistics that there is a marked increase in the number of people moving toward Ibeju Lekki and continued demand for properties in the location. We are therefore optimistic for another strong year in close collaboration with Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited. We look forward to ensuring they make the most of the market and benefit from the added value that we bring”, he said.

Veritasi Homes and Property Limited is a real estate company that provides marketing, advisory and development services across the entire real estate value chain in Nigeria. With a special interest in property development, the company has an extensive property base that stems from the successful delivery of maiden development projects – ensuring that the team creates the right investment options for partners investing in the Nigerian real estate sector.