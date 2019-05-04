Poly graduate docked for $6000 internet fraud

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Federal High Court in Ibadan has remanded a graduate of Insurance from one of the Polytechnics in the South West in prison custody over alleged internet fraud of 6,000 dollars.

The accused whose name was given as Akeredolu Oluwafemi Temidayo, was arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division by the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a three-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence, possession of fraudulent documents and forgery.

The offence, according to the charge sheet, contravened Sections 1, 2 and 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, as well as Section 1 (2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17. Laws of the Federation, 2004.