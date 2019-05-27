Polls: Why we must end vote-buying – A-Ibom gov candidate

By Clifford Ndujihe

The governorship candidate of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, in the 2019 election in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Iboro Otu, has said for the country’s democracy to be saved, all stakeholders must join forces to end vote-buying, which he said characterised the last polls.

According to him, without addressing the cases of vote-buying that trailed the 2019 polls, it would be institutionalised and render future elections meaningless.

Otu, who lamented what he described as a conspiracy to reject his petition at the tribunal, also called for a re-run of Akwa Ibom governorship poll, adding that Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the police could not do much given the sophistication of those who allegedly rigged the elections.

He said: “The sophistication of the vote-buying process was beyond INEC. Sometimes, the monies were paid in different places. INEC will not come to your house or to the football field. Of course, in many places, votes were bought and sold in the open. In other places, there were destruction of polling units and voting materials.”

Otu also urged the authorities to accept his election petition, which he said some forces did not want to accept at the tribunal.