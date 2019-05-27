Polls: Igini deserves commendations, not attacks – A-Ibom elders

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State elders have risen in defence of Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, of the state, Mike Igini, over series of attacks on him by All Progressives Congress, APC, over the conduct of the just concluded general poll in which the party lost.

The elders, however, poured encomiums on Igini for superintending over the conduct of what they described as the most credible polls in the annals of the history of the state, stating that such performance deserved national recognition and not attacks.

Former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Chris Ekpeyong, who spoke on behalf of the elders, described Igini as a man of integrity, who stood his grounds and provided a level playing field in accordance with the electoral guidelines for all the parties to prosecute their goals, unlike in the past where elections were manipulated by powerful political gladiators in the state.

He said: “Igini is somebody the whole of Nigeria should applaud in terms of integrity. One, since the emergence of democracy in the Third Republic, this is the first time that we have an Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Commissioner, particularly in Akwa Ibom conducting a free and fair election.”