Poll: Oguma celebrates Okowa’s victory in Ughelli

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Olorogun John Oguma, weekend hosted members of the party in Ughelli South Local Government Area to celebrate the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the March 9 Gubernatorial election.

Chatting with newsmen during the victory party which was attended by the immediate past Deputy Governor, Prof Amos Utuama, State Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso and his executive members, Chief Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Olorogun Taleb Tebite, Dr Richard Kofi and other top government functionaries, Oguma held that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would do more for Deltans in his second term.

He said: “We are celebrating today (Saturday) because God helped us to be victorious. There were many challenges, threat to my life and others and all manners of things but at the end, God was on our side and we came out victorious and I believe it is worth celebrating.

“I want to assure our people and Deltans to expect more dividends of Democracy from our workaholic Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa in his second term. In the first tenure he came in during the economic recession yet he was able achieve a lot for Deltans. He was able to take the state to where we are today. So I know he is going to do more this time around.”

Also speaking to journalists, State Chairman of the party,



Chief Kingsley Esiso said; “I want to thank the people of Ughelli South for their contributions to ensure that the party emerged victorious in the last elections. However, there is one issue that is on ground that I must address, that some persons worked against the interest of the party.

“I have set up a committee to fish out those persons and render due providence to them. The committee is still working and I am still awaiting their report.” Chairman of the party in Ughelli South, Mr Michael Oshetigho, thanked the people of the area for voting for PDP, adding that “Ughelli South is the home of PDP”.