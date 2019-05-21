Politics is coming back to the grassroots- Delta pioneer ALGS chairman

The pioneer chairman, Association of Local Government Supervisors of Nigeria, ALGS, Delta State, Mr. Elvis Okpako Eboh says politics is coming back to the grassroots, adding that awareness of eligible voters in the grassroots is growing, “because they can now choose who become their leader, without fear or favour”.

Mr. Eboh who spoke during weekend, at Mega Praise Church of Christ, Sapele, during a victory thanksgiving service organized by ALGS to celebrate the reelection of Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, stated, “reelection of Dr. Okowa is a sign of his good works across the length and breadth of Delta State. The Governor’s achievements made it easier to convince the grassroots people to cast their ballot for him and other PDP candidates”.

The Delta ALGS Chairman, while revealing how God gave him the vision in 2018 to organize supervisors across the 25 Local Government Councils in Delta State, with a view to strengthening PDP’s stronghold in the grassroots, described the member representing Warri North Constituency in Delta State House of Assembly, Evangelist Michael Diden as a “phenomenon and selfless man”.

He commended Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr. Michael Tidi for giving him the opportunity to serve as a supervisor in Warri South Local Government Council.

The Founder, Mega Praise Church of Christ, Sapele, Evangelist Michael Diden in a sermon, advised politicians and other Nigerians against evil thoughts about people who have shown them love when they needed support, either during electioneering and post electioneering period.

According to the lawmaker cum cleric, the coming together of the supervisors to thank God, means, “they have conquered the Devil”, saying those who don’t believe power comes from God, have sold their lives to the Devil and should repent to be saved.

The Member-Elect for Ethiope Federal Constituency, Hon. Ben Igbakpa, Chairman of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Hon. Joan Amaechi Governor, Chairman of Udu Local Government Area, Chief Jite Brown, Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area, Hon. Pius Ovbije, Hon. John Okoroloko and councilors from the 25 local government areas of Delta State were among dignitaries that attended the thanksgiving service.